Pop-up storms are possible today, who has the best chance for rain

Once again, it's a very traditional July forecast but it comes down to rain timing and placement.

The sky will be partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. We'll warm a bit more today, climbing to the upper 80s. With moisture factored in, it's going to feel like the low 90s. Rain chances will hold off for a while. We should start to see isolated storms popping in northern Kentucky around 4-5 p.m. and we'll continue to see isolated storms in that region through sunset. While it's possible a shower could travel north of the Ohio River, most of today's rain activity will be to the south. There will be a lot of locations that don't see rain, but those that do will get downpours.

WCPO Wednesday evening storm chance

WCPO Reds forecast tonight

Thursday's forecast once again has about a 30% chance for rain. Isolated showers and storms will start a bit earlier, developing between 9 a.m. to noon. We'll continue to see isolated showers into the afternoon hours as well. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the only concern.

A cool front moves into the Tri-State Thursday night and into Friday morning. This will bring widely scattered showers and storms to our area, especially in the morning time frame. This is the best chance for rain for the week, but it still isn't a guarantee in every town. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall

Scattered shower and storm chances also continue on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Hazy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Isolated storms from 4 to 9 p.m.

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated storms

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers and storms

Low: 70

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