Pockets of fog to start the day

We have a few forecast issues to consider today, none of which are extreme items, but noteworthy for sure.
- Morning fog
- Timing out showers
- When winds turn breezy
The first item up is patchy fog this morning. The fog is more pronounced in southeast Indiana and this is where the NWS has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. But areas of fog will be seen in Ohio and Kentucky as well.
Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm to 76 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day and then we get into the cold front passage later in the day.
Ahead of the cold front, isolated showers will develop in our area starting around 2 p.m. and continuing past sunset. Severe weather is unlikely. Even thunderstorms will be hard to come by with this passage of this front.
But the front will increase winds this evening. After 6 p.m., winds will start to increase from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Breezy conditions will continue overnight, bringing in cooler temperatures to the Ohio Valley and drier air.
Wednesday will be a gorgeous, traditional Fall day. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to 72 in the afternoon. We'll see a few clouds in the morning but the sky eventually turns mostly sunny.
MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog
Mostly cloudy
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Breezy winds
Partly cloudy, cooling down
Low: 52
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny
Cooler
High: 72
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 49
