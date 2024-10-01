Pockets of fog to start the day

We have a few forecast issues to consider today, none of which are extreme items, but noteworthy for sure.



Morning fog

Timing out showers

When winds turn breezy

The first item up is patchy fog this morning. The fog is more pronounced in southeast Indiana and this is where the NWS has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. But areas of fog will be seen in Ohio and Kentucky as well.

WCPO Dense Fog Advisory



Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm to 76 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day and then we get into the cold front passage later in the day.

Ahead of the cold front, isolated showers will develop in our area starting around 2 p.m. and continuing past sunset. Severe weather is unlikely. Even thunderstorms will be hard to come by with this passage of this front.

WCPO Tuesday evening cold front



But the front will increase winds this evening. After 6 p.m., winds will start to increase from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Breezy conditions will continue overnight, bringing in cooler temperatures to the Ohio Valley and drier air.

WCPO Breezy winds



Wednesday will be a gorgeous, traditional Fall day. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to 72 in the afternoon. We'll see a few clouds in the morning but the sky eventually turns mostly sunny.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Mostly cloudy

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Breezy winds

Partly cloudy, cooling down

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 49

