Plenty of sunshine for Labor Day, but rain will return this week

It's Labor Day, and we have another ideal forecast to serve up for your cookouts, pool parties, and more today!
The sky is clear this morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. We'll warm quickly today since the airmass is so dry. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will come in lightly from the northeast. Regional conditions are also dry, so travel conditions for those returning to our region will be dry roads today.
Tuesday dips to 58 to start the day, and then we warm up to 80 in the afternoon hours. The sky will again be mostly sunny, and the humidity is still low enough that you won't notice it.
There is a cold front headed our way this week but it doesn't come into play until Wednesday night and Thursday. This cold front will bring in scattered showers and storms for that time period. Temperatures will also drop back to around 70 for a high on Thursday due to the rain and clouds.
Looking for late summer heat? The forecast is still trending "below normal" for the next 6 to 10 days per the Climate Prediction Center, and we are seeing evidence of that in our extended forecast, too. But the outlook for 2 weeks out starts to get a little warmer with temperatures returning to "seasonal" levels. This would mean that days with highs in the low to mid 80s are still coming our way, but it will at least be 2 weeks away.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 56
LABOR DAY
Sunny to mostly sunny
Dry and warm
High: 81
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm and dry
High: 80
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 60
