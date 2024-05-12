Pleasant weather for Mother's Day!

What a stunning forecast we have in store for today. We're starting off a little on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid 70s! The good weather continues into tonight with mostly clear skies and lows falling to the mid 50s.

Clouds increase Monday as rain develops to our west. There is a possibility to see a few showers throughout the day on Monday, but the bulk of the rain arrives overnight. Highs will again be in the mid 70s. There is the possibility for a few thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

The greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms is Tuesday with highs falling to the lower 70s. Severe weather looks unlikely. The system exits by Wednesday. A few more showers and thunderstorms can be expected at the end of the week with temperatures rising to the 80s this time next week.

