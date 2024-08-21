Pleasant today but scorching summer temps returns soon

It's going to be another stunning day in the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s and we'll warm to 77 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Humidity is still not a factor and it won't be an issue for several days to come.

The story going forward this week is the slow rise in heat and continued dry weather. We'll warm to 80 on Thursday and up to 86 on Friday. But without humidity, this means the morning hours will still be cool and refreshing and even in the peak heat of the day, there's no heat index. The sky will be clear to mostly sunny both days.

Heat ramps up this weekend. We should end up near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. You'll notice that it's starting to feel a little sticky outside on Sunday and it becomes more noticeable on Sunday.

We'll be locked in a heat wave through at least Wednesday next week with highs in the low 90s. And rain? Not in the forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Dry and warmer

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still cool

Low: 54

