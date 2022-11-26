Pleasant Saturday but rainy & windy conditions on the way!

We're starting off on the chilly side! Morning temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few areas are seeing patchy fog and frost. Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day and we'll eventually warm to the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase this evening with rain moving into the region after 8 p.m. Tonight's lows fall to the mid 40s.
The rain continues into Sunday morning, possibly heavy at times. The other factor will be the wind. Wind gusts are expected to be 40+ mph Sunday morning. The rain eventually becomes scattered in the afternoon and evening. Highs will also meet the mid to upper 50s. Rain eventually fades out of the region before 10 a.m. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday's temperatures take a slight dip with highs in the 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are back in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday is also our next best chance for rain. High temperatures Thursday take a deep plunge into the 40s!
SATURDAY
Morning frost & fog
Partly cloudy later
High: 57
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain starts
Mild
Low: 46
SUNDAY
Rainy
Wind gusts 40 mph
High: 58
SUNDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Slightly cooler
Low: 40
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports