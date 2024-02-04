Pleasant end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine

The pleasant weather for February continues! Temperatures will continue to stay above average all this week.

Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mostly clear sky. A mostly sunny day is expected with highs reaching the low 50s, just a tad bit warmer than Saturday. Rain remains to our south, so we'll see another dry day. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s in most spots. A few more clouds are expected.

Highs to start off the workweek will be in the upper 40s. Monday will see lots of sunshine, but the slightly cooler temperatures will be noticeable. Tuesday is almost a repeat but with a few more clouds.

By Wednesday, temperatures are back in the 50s, with mid to upper 50s still expected for Thursday and Friday. We'll see our next rain chance late Thursday into Friday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Slightly warmer

High: 53

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 29

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as warm

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

