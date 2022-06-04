Picture perfect weekend, lots of sunshine

Our weekend remains fairly quiet!
We're off to a mostly clear start with morning temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll be a tad bit warmer today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few more clouds move in tonight, but we'll stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday except we'll be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s! Sunday should stay mostly dry.
Our next best chance of rain moves in later Monday into Tuesday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting to see some showers almost every day. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the upper 70s to low 80s.
SATURDAY
Mostly clear
Seasonal
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Comfortable
Low: 56
SUNDAY
Mostly clear
Warmer
High: 84
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 64
