Picture perfect weekend, lots of sunshine

Our weekend remains fairly quiet!

We're off to a mostly clear start with morning temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll be a tad bit warmer today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few more clouds move in tonight, but we'll stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday except we'll be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s! Sunday should stay mostly dry.

Our next best chance of rain moves in later Monday into Tuesday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting to see some showers almost every day. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly clear

Seasonal

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Warmer

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========