Picture Perfect Wednesday Forecast

This is the definition of perfect spring weather!

Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm quickly today with a mostly sunny sky and very dry air. We'll warm to 69 by noon and then up to 75 for our high this afternoon. The wind will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky stays clear tonight and we cool to the low 50s again.

Thursday's forecast is looking lovely as well. We'll warm to 79 that afternoon as clouds slowly increase. There is low pressure developing well out to our west and it's trying to bring moisture our way, but it looks like this will hold off until Friday's forecast.

Friday beings a 4 day stretch of off and on showers and storms. An area of low pressure will slowly move across the Great Plains and Midwest and Ohio Valley during this time. But the incredibly slow forward motion opens us to to days of hit or miss chances for rain. That doesn't mean that any one day is a complete washout but do know that waves of rain will come and go each day.

As for temperatures in this stretch, we'll stay in the upper 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Clouds build

Low: 61

