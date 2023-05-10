Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Picture Perfect Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures continue to warm
Cincinnati ranked America's 25th worst city to live in
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nic Koppert | WCPO
<p>Downtown Cincinnati from Smale Riverfront Park</p>
Cincinnati ranked America's 25th worst city to live in
Posted at 3:27 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 03:27:53-04

This is the definition of perfect spring weather!

Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm quickly today with a mostly sunny sky and very dry air. We'll warm to 69 by noon and then up to 75 for our high this afternoon. The wind will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky stays clear tonight and we cool to the low 50s again.

Thursday's forecast is looking lovely as well. We'll warm to 79 that afternoon as clouds slowly increase. There is low pressure developing well out to our west and it's trying to bring moisture our way, but it looks like this will hold off until Friday's forecast.

Friday beings a 4 day stretch of off and on showers and storms. An area of low pressure will slowly move across the Great Plains and Midwest and Ohio Valley during this time. But the incredibly slow forward motion opens us to to days of hit or miss chances for rain. That doesn't mean that any one day is a complete washout but do know that waves of rain will come and go each day.

As for temperatures in this stretch, we'll stay in the upper 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 51

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 52

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Clouds build
Low: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018