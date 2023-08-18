Picture perfect Friday forecast but heat is coming soon

Our Friday forecast is one you have to take advantage of! It's going to be sunny, dry and humidity is very low.
Temperatures start around 60 this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm to 71 at noon and up to 79 this afternoon under a sunny sky. You won't notice humidity today as dew points sit in the mid 50s.
This means we are in for a great night for the Reds game and all our high school football games. The 7 p.m. temperature will be at 76 and cooling to 68 by 10 p.m.
Saturday will be another sunny day with comfortable conditions due to low humidity. The morning hours will be cool with lows in the mid 50s and we'll warm to 83 that afternoon.
Sunday morning starts pleasant as well with a low of 62. But heat rises more on Sunday as highs push to the low 90s. Thankfully, humidity still isn't a big deal and our high of 91 feels just like that, no heat index.
Humidity will rise next week as highs stay in the low 90s through Thursday. No rain is in the forecast at this point for the next 8-9 days.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Refreshing
Low: 60
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Dry, no humidity
High: 79
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool, refreshing
Low: 56
SATURDAY
Sunshine
Low humidity
High: 83
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild again
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 91
