Picture perfect Friday forecast

We are in for an ideal Friday forecast!

The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. High pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley today and this gives us a mostly sunny sky and low levels of humidity. We'll warm to 79 this afternoon.

It's going to be a great evening for football and the Bengals preseason game at Paycor Stadium. The kickoff temperature is 76 and we'll cool to 70 by 10 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Bengals Forecast



Saturday morning starts with cool and refreshing temperatures as we dip to 57 for a low. The sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow with a high near the 80 degree mark. Humidity is also low enough that you won't notice it.

Our next area of low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday. This should result in a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning and into potentially the early afternoon. But then we'll dry out for the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s and low 80s next week with very few rain chances.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler again

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Low humidity

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Spotty morning storms

Turning partly cloudy

High: 79

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========