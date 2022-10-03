Picture perfect early October days

It's the first full week of October and we are going to get stunning conditions for just about anything you want to do outside! But there is a BIG change coming to end the week.
Temperatures start in the low 40s this morning under a clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise to the 70 degree mark. For early October, you couldn't ask for a better forecast!
We'll cool to 41 tonight with a clear sky and back to 70 on Tuesday with yes, more sunshine!
Wednesday brings a bit more warmth under a mostly sunny sky as our high increases to 74, but all in all, another stunning day.
There is a cold front headed our way on Thursday that is going to bring a huge drop in temperatures to finish the week and throughout the coming weekend. But this front isn't guaranteed to bring rain as it passes. We'll be lucky to get a few isolated showers.
But that high of only 60 on Friday will be a reality check as much cooler air arrives and holds tight for the weekend. But at least the weekend will be rain free!
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 43
MONDAY
Ample sunshine
Seasonal, ideal
High: 70
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 41
TUESDAY
Sunny sky
Dry and pleasant
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 43
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports