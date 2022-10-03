Picture perfect early October days

Watch Now
Posted at 3:15 AM, Oct 03, 2022
It's the first full week of October and we are going to get stunning conditions for just about anything you want to do outside! But there is a BIG change coming to end the week.

Temperatures start in the low 40s this morning under a clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures rise to the 70 degree mark. For early October, you couldn't ask for a better forecast!

We'll cool to 41 tonight with a clear sky and back to 70 on Tuesday with yes, more sunshine!

Wednesday brings a bit more warmth under a mostly sunny sky as our high increases to 74, but all in all, another stunning day.

There is a cold front headed our way on Thursday that is going to bring a huge drop in temperatures to finish the week and throughout the coming weekend. But this front isn't guaranteed to bring rain as it passes. We'll be lucky to get a few isolated showers.

But that high of only 60 on Friday will be a reality check as much cooler air arrives and holds tight for the weekend. But at least the weekend will be rain free!

