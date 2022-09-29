Picture perfect Bengals forecast

Who's ready for a bit more warmth?

Wednesday proved to be a chilly day with highs only around the 60 degree mark. We'll see a nice boost in temperatures today as highs return to the upper 60s and it will be a noticeable difference. As for our sky, it's mostly sunny this morning and completely clears out for this evening. There is no doubt about it, the Bengals game will be clear, dry and cool. At kickoff, the temperature will only be at 61 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant too. We'll warm to 71 tomorrow with a northeast wind at 10 mph.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will move northwest into the Ohio Valley over the weekend. It looks like we'll for sure see a lot of cloud cover on Saturday as the wind picks up from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures warm to around 70 degrees. We've been watching rainfall chances on Saturday all week and it still looks like we should get through the majority of the day rain free. It's in our eastern counties that we will see an isolated rain chance come in for the later afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday's rain chance is still questionable. The latest weather models dry us out on Sunday but keeps the forecast mostly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees. So we'll continue to monitor that but remember, these are tropical remnants so it's dependent on how Ian moves and meanders the next day or so.

Next week's forecast turns dry yet again with highs in the low 70s during the week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant, warmer

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========