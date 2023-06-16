Perfect start to Father's Day Weekend

It'll be less humid and very comfortable today. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies after mostly cloudy conditions in the morning. There could be some patchy fog early but similar to yesterday, won't be seen by many.
The weekend will be mostly sunny on both days but we do warm up quickly. Highs get to the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day rain chances continue to decrease. Should be good to go for any outdoor plans this weekend.
Next week gets interesting as we could see a rainy and gloomy start but looking like it stays warm and humid as well.
TODAY
Clouds early
Mostly Sunny later
High 78
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Low 57
TOMORROW
Sunny
Warmer
High 84
