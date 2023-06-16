Watch Now
Perfect start to Father's Day Weekend

Temperatures cool then climb into the weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 3:20 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 03:20:22-04

It'll be less humid and very comfortable today. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies after mostly cloudy conditions in the morning. There could be some patchy fog early but similar to yesterday, won't be seen by many.

The weekend will be mostly sunny on both days but we do warm up quickly. Highs get to the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day rain chances continue to decrease. Should be good to go for any outdoor plans this weekend.

Next week gets interesting as we could see a rainy and gloomy start but looking like it stays warm and humid as well.

 TODAY
Clouds early
Mostly Sunny later
High 78

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Low 57

TOMORROW
Sunny
Warmer
High 84

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018