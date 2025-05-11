Perfect Mother's Day but rain and storms move in soon

A perfect weather day for all the moms, grandmothers and other motherly figures. We see lots of sunshine and temperatures go from the 50s to right around 80 this afternoon.
Enjoy today because our weather pattern shifts in a big way starting tomorrow. Rain moves in tomorrow and we will stick with off and on rain with a few downpours into the afternoon/evening hours.
That carries over into Tuesday as well and it looks as if Tuesday could see the most widespread and steady rain. Models show this carrying over into Wednesday morning as well with the hopes we dry out by the afternoon.
As the rain moves out, temps ramp up. We will be at 80+ as we wrap up the work week.
MOTHER'S DAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 78
TONIGHT
More clouds
Warmer
Low: 58
TOMORROW
Scattered showers
Storms possible
High: 73
