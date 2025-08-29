Perfect Labor Day weekend ahead

Fall like weather sticks around for the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and no rain in sight.

Friday starts with a few clouds and maybe a sprinkle early before sunshine takes over with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75. Sunday is another beauty with highs near 78 and bright skies, perfect for fireworks.

Labor Day will be sunny and warm with a high near 81. A picture perfect weekend from start to finish.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 54

