Perfect Labor Day weekend ahead

Nice and sunny holiday
Mostly sunny downtown
Fall like weather sticks around for the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and no rain in sight.

Friday starts with a few clouds and maybe a sprinkle early before sunshine takes over with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75. Sunday is another beauty with highs near 78 and bright skies, perfect for fireworks.

Labor Day will be sunny and warm with a high near 81. A picture perfect weekend from start to finish.

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Mild
High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 54

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 54

