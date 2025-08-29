Perfect Labor Day weekend ahead

Fall like weather sticks around for the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and no rain in sight.
Friday starts with a few clouds and maybe a sprinkle early before sunshine takes over with highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75. Sunday is another beauty with highs near 78 and bright skies, perfect for fireworks.
Labor Day will be sunny and warm with a high near 81. A picture perfect weekend from start to finish.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Mild
High: 78
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 54
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 75
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 54
