Perfect forecast to get outside

Spring-like conditions again today
Kevin Yoho
Kevin Yoho March 1st Sunset
Posted at 3:10 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 03:10:34-05

I think we can all agree that Tuesday's forecast was fantastic. Well, I have good news for you, we are going to repeat that forecast again today!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s with a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 54 by the noon hour and then max out around 63 at 3 p.m. The sky will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Generally, temperatures are in the upper 40s in early March.

A cold front will move through later this evening and overnight, taking away this warmth. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out as well from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as this front passes through the Ohio Valley.

Wednesday night cold front
Wednesday night cold front

Thursday we wake up to a colder forecast. We'll start with a low of 37 and only warm to 46 degrees. The sky will also be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Friday is mostly cloudy with a high of of 53 degrees.

And for fans of warmth, Saturday brings back temperatures in the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky!

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Dry
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 37

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 30

