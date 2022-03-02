Perfect forecast to get outside

I think we can all agree that Tuesday's forecast was fantastic. Well, I have good news for you, we are going to repeat that forecast again today!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s with a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 54 by the noon hour and then max out around 63 at 3 p.m. The sky will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Generally, temperatures are in the upper 40s in early March.

A cold front will move through later this evening and overnight, taking away this warmth. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out as well from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as this front passes through the Ohio Valley.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday night cold front



Thursday we wake up to a colder forecast. We'll start with a low of 37 and only warm to 46 degrees. The sky will also be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Friday is mostly cloudy with a high of of 53 degrees.

And for fans of warmth, Saturday brings back temperatures in the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 30

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts