We're looking at a perfect Fall weekend with seasonal temperatures and sunny skies.

Today we hit the low to mid 60s with a lot of sunshine. Average high for this time of the year is 63 so we are where we should be.

A little cooler tomorrow. We wake up in the 30s and see temps hit right around 60 in the afternoon. Tailgating for the Bengals will be chilly and expect the mid to upper 50s for kickoff.

We warm right back up next week. Close to 70 on Monday and then mid 70s for the middle part of the week. Halloween currently looks warm but with a chance for rain. We will continue to nail down that timing as we get closer.

TODAY

Sunny

Cool

High: 64

TONIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Sunny

Cool

High: 61

