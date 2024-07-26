Perfect end to work week and start to weekend

What a nice refreshing start to our day. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 60s with low humidity.

Today is definitely the "pick of the week". We will work our way through the 60s and 70s and only top out in the mid 80s with sunny skies and most importantly, low humidity. We are expecting our dew points to be back in the 50s! Perfect conditions for all the events going on this evening around town.

The weekend is 50/50 right now. Tomorrow will be dry but hot as we push the 90 mark. Sunday will have rain chances, but not until the afternoon. For those that get the rain, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, if you stay dry you might get to 90.

Monday and Tuesday are both looking like rain and storms are likely. Once we dry out however, we see the temps ramp up again. We will be seeing A LOT of 90s the next 2 weeks.

