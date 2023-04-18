Patchy frost possible for Tuesday morning

It's a chilly start to the day with lows ranging from 32 to 37 degrees. We could see some frost across the Tri-State and a FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday morning frost advisory



We are going to see a lot more sunshine today and temperatures respond well to that! We'll warm to 51 by the noon hour and then up to 63 at 4 p.m. It will be a great day to be outside!

Wednesday's forecast is going to turn warm quickly. South winds at 10 to 15 mph will push temperatures into the mid 70s that afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds start to build on Thursday and a breezy southwest wind takes over during the day. This will push temperatures to around the 80 degree mark!

Showers and storms are likely to return on Friday morning as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll see scattered showers and isolated storms during the day but at some point we'll get a few dry windows as temperatures warm to around 70.

WCPO Friday morning cold front



Another area of low pressure will ride along Friday's cold front and this will bring in a likely chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Then cooler air and windy conditions take over for the rest of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only make it to 59 and Sunday will be even cooler at 52 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear, chilly

Patchy frost

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool, dry

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Mild

Low: 55

