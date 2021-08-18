Patchy fog possible this morning

Who's ready for another muggy day here in the Tri-State?

The morning begins with patchy fog, especially for those that received rainfall on Tuesday. Temperatures are in the upper 60s. Rain is possible in only our very eastern towns early this morning as remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred skirts our viewing area. But this is fading.

The sky will be partly cloudy today and rain chances are only coming in at 30%. This means that we'll only see isolated showers during the day. Temperatures rise to 86 with a heat index closer to 90 degrees.

Thursday brings a higher rain chance and we should end up with widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from start to finish for the day. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures come in at 83 tomorrow.

Friday is another day with isolated showers but a lot of the day will be dry with a high of 85 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers

Partly cloudy, humid

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Scattered showers likely

A few storms

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

