Patchy fog possible again and sunshine finally returns

Just like yesterday morning, we will see some patchy fog developing before and during the main morning drive. Visibility will drop to around a half mile at times. Elsewhere, the sky is mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Our Thursday morning is going to be a great one! We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour with a mostly sunny sky. We'll continue to warm into the low 70s this afternoon as the sunshine continues. After several days of clouds, this visual difference will be a nice change.

Friday's forecast is again mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

WCPO Friday high temperatures



We've been monitoring the weekend forecast closely because the timing for rain really shifted in the last few days. And the trends are now holding which means we have greater confidence that Saturday will be the day most impacted by rain this weekend. Showers will move in Saturday afternoon and continue for the evening hours. It will also be breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

WCPO Weekend showers



Rain will continue overnight into early Sunday morning. It looks like rain will then fade to the east and clouds will decrease as well on Sunday, giving us a drier day and nice temperatures around the 70 degree mark. So if you are looking to make weekend plans outside, Sunday is looking like your better option.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Dry travel into work

Low: 49

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Patchy fog

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Southwest breeze

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Milder

Low: 58

