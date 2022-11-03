Patchy fog possible again and sunshine finally returns

Just like yesterday morning, we will see some patchy fog developing before and during the main morning drive. Visibility will drop to around a half mile at times. Elsewhere, the sky is mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Our Thursday morning is going to be a great one! We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour with a mostly sunny sky. We'll continue to warm into the low 70s this afternoon as the sunshine continues. After several days of clouds, this visual difference will be a nice change.
Friday's forecast is again mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.
We've been monitoring the weekend forecast closely because the timing for rain really shifted in the last few days. And the trends are now holding which means we have greater confidence that Saturday will be the day most impacted by rain this weekend. Showers will move in Saturday afternoon and continue for the evening hours. It will also be breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Rain will continue overnight into early Sunday morning. It looks like rain will then fade to the east and clouds will decrease as well on Sunday, giving us a drier day and nice temperatures around the 70 degree mark. So if you are looking to make weekend plans outside, Sunday is looking like your better option.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Dry travel into work
Low: 49
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 71
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Patchy fog
Low: 52
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Southwest breeze
High: 75
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Milder
Low: 58
