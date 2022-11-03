Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Patchy fog possible again and sunshine finally returns

Warming nicely today
Fog develops again
Jennifer Ketchmark
Fog develops again<br/>
Fog develops again
Posted at 3:21 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 03:23:59-04

Just like yesterday morning, we will see some patchy fog developing before and during the main morning drive. Visibility will drop to around a half mile at times. Elsewhere, the sky is mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Our Thursday morning is going to be a great one! We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour with a mostly sunny sky. We'll continue to warm into the low 70s this afternoon as the sunshine continues. After several days of clouds, this visual difference will be a nice change.

Friday's forecast is again mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday high temperatures
Friday high temperatures

We've been monitoring the weekend forecast closely because the timing for rain really shifted in the last few days. And the trends are now holding which means we have greater confidence that Saturday will be the day most impacted by rain this weekend. Showers will move in Saturday afternoon and continue for the evening hours. It will also be breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Weekend showers
Weekend showers

Rain will continue overnight into early Sunday morning. It looks like rain will then fade to the east and clouds will decrease as well on Sunday, giving us a drier day and nice temperatures around the 70 degree mark. So if you are looking to make weekend plans outside, Sunday is looking like your better option.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Dry travel into work
Low: 49

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Patchy fog
Low: 52

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Southwest breeze
High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Milder
Low: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018