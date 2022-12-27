Patchy fog & drizzle for back-to-work day

Happy Tuesday! It is back-to-work day for a lot of folks, and you are likely to have some issues as you get out the door.

There are some areas of snow flurries this morning, but also some patchy freezing drizzle which could lead to some slick spots on the roads to start the day today. On top of that, we are seeing some patchy fog developing as well, which is going to limit visibility. Traffic could be rough this morning, so pack some patience! The patchy drizzle is primarily concerning for bridges and overpasses as those are likely to freeze first, but you should be cautious no matter where you are driving.

As you head out the door temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 20s, continuing our stretch of below freezing temperatures which dates back to last Thursday at 9:08 p.m. However, the warming temperatures will continue today and help our temperatures back above freezing by the afternoon today! Look for a high temperature around 34°. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We will dip below freezing again tonight, which means we may be in for more slick spots to start Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be into the mid-20s as skies clear up.

Wednesday shapes up to be the nicest day we will see for quite a while. Temperatures will be above normal for the first time in nearly a week, and skies will be sunny. Plenty of snow melt on the way Wednesday as we make it towards 46°. However, winds will ramp up again, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

The warming trend will continue as we head into the final few days of 2022. Highs will be into the 50s as we wrap up the week, but we will also deal with some rain. There are decent rain chances every day from Friday through Sunday. New Year’s Eve will be a wet one at times, so make sure you have the rain gear ready just in case.

Sunday’s high temperature will likely be into the mid-50s as we open 2023, and that warmth likely lasts for much of next week as well. Those with tickets to Monday night’s Bengals/Bills game will be happy to hear that it looks mild with temperatures into the 50s on Monday, and rain should be gone by kickoff as it looks right now.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy freezing drizzle & fog

Mostly cloudy

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Staying cloudy

Finally above freezing!

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Seasonal

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & breezy

Plenty of snow melt

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy & breezy

Much warmer

Low: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========