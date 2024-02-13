No snow to report, roads are good to go

First and foremost, for those of you checking in to see if we got any snow... the answer is NO. The area of low pressure passed to our southeast, cutting off the Tri-State from pretty much all rain and snow last night. So the roads are dry and good to go!

The sky will be mostly clear as the sun rises at 7:33 a.m. Temperatures start around 30 and we'll warm to 44 this afternoon. The sky will become partly cloudy with a northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday is a forecast to LOVE in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures warm back to the upper 40s for a mild afternoon and our sky will be partly cloudy. If you are taking your significant other out for Valentine's Day, it will be a dry evening with no weather concerns.

Thursday's forecast brings in a small rain chance but right now, it just looks like a few light showers during the day as a cold front passes. The best chance would be in the early afternoon. This system is pretty minor. Temperatures still warm to 50.

Then Friday we'll cool down and only warm to 43 with a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool & dry

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly sunny

Cooler

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

Milder

High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 36

