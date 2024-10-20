Our warm up continues

Today brings even more warmth as we climb back into the low to mid-70s. Today's high will be 73°, well above the daily average of 65°. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. It should be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities.
Through the beginning of the new work week, temperatures will continue to top out around 75° with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will bring a slight chance of a few showers later Wednesday, but it looks like many will end up rain-free. The biggest impact from the front will be the drop in temperatures. We'll fall back into the 60s for the end of the week.
TODAY
Plenty of sun
A Bit Warmer
High: 73
TONIGHT
Staying clear
Seasonal
Low: 47
TOMORROW
Sunny
Even warmer
High: 75
