Our warm up continues

Dry and warm weather continues
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Mostly sunny downtown
Today brings even more warmth as we climb back into the low to mid-70s. Today's high will be 73°, well above the daily average of 65°. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. It should be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities.

Through the beginning of the new work week, temperatures will continue to top out around 75° with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will bring a slight chance of a few showers later Wednesday, but it looks like many will end up rain-free. The biggest impact from the front will be the drop in temperatures. We'll fall back into the 60s for the end of the week.

TODAY

Plenty of sun

A Bit Warmer

High: 73

TONIGHT

Staying clear

Seasonal

Low: 47

TOMORROW
Sunny

Even warmer

High: 75

