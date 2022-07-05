Watch Now
Oppressive humidity and stormy pattern takes over

Heat Advisory in effect today too
Heat advisory Update
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 3:30 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 03:49:08-04

Hot, humid and stormy! Those are the big takeaways from the forecast and it's going to be the theme for days.

First up, most of the Tri-State is under a heat advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Dew points will rise into the mid 70s today, so that coupled with our high of 95 will make it feel more like 102-105 this afternoon.

We will also be monitoring the radar closely throughout the day. With such impressive levels of heat and humidity, we have a lot of energy to work with in the atmosphere and storms that develop could pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms today, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday SPC Outlook
Tuesday SPC Outlook

The bigger issue with today's weather setup is pinpointing exactly when it's going to rain. The first feature on the move this morning is this cluster of storms pictured below in Northern Indiana. It will slowly move South/Southeast and should bring storms closer to our area around the noon hour. But it should be diminishing. That becomes what we call a "boundary" or a focal point for new storms to pop in the heat of the afternoon. New clusters of storms will then be possible for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Most of these will move from northwest to southeast.

Early Tuesday Morning Storm Cluster
Early Tuesday Morning Storm Cluster

When it comes to severe weather risks, we are looking at the chance for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Also when considering the impressive amount of moisture sitting above us today, we cannot rule out heavy downpours and possible flooding.

This pattern of storm clusters move through the Ohio Valley in this oppressive humidity and heat is going to be a theme for several days in a row. Make sure you are not only paying attention to the radar but also take those precautions to take care of yourself in the heat.

This is going to be the forecast through Friday. Then over the weekend, storm chances will finally start to drop and the oppressive humidity will break by Sunday.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Warm and muggy
Low: 78

TUESDAY
Scattered afternoon storms, some severe
Hot & humid
High: 95 (Heat Index 104)

TUESDAY NIGHT
Spotty storm chance continues
Very muggy
Low: 74

WEDNESDAY
Scattered storm chance
A few severe storms possible
High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms
Very muggy
Low: 72

