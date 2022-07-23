HEAT ADVISORY for the Tri-State starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m. Highs today will be in the mid 90s. It will feel closer to 100.

We're off to a muggy start. Temperatures are starting in the low 70s but will quickly warm up throughout the morning. We'll be in the 90s by noon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, feeling closer to 100. There is a slight chance that some of us will see a shower, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will only drop to the low 70s.

Sunday will be another hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s and again feeling like 100. A good portion of Sunday will stay dry. Rain and thunderstorms start moving in late Sunday into early Monday. There is the potential for a few thunderstorms to turn severe. Lows Sunday night only fall to the low 70s.

Several days next week will see days with rain, possibly thunderstorms. Highs will fall to near or below average with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Heat Advisory

Partly cloudy

High: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT

Muggy

Partly cloudy

Low: 74

SUNDAY

Hot again

Rain late

High: 95

SUNDAY NIGHT

Thunderstorms

Mild

Low: 72

