Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Oppressive heat continues this weekend before storms arrive

Highs in the mid 90s
Paul Brown Stadium
Dwayne Slavey
Paul Brown Stadium
Paul Brown Stadium
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 06:50:28-04

HEAT ADVISORY for the Tri-State starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m. Highs today will be in the mid 90s. It will feel closer to 100.

Heat Advisory noon to 8 p.m.

We're off to a muggy start. Temperatures are starting in the low 70s but will quickly warm up throughout the morning. We'll be in the 90s by noon. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, feeling closer to 100. There is a slight chance that some of us will see a shower, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will only drop to the low 70s.

Sunday will be another hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s and again feeling like 100. A good portion of Sunday will stay dry. Rain and thunderstorms start moving in late Sunday into early Monday. There is the potential for a few thunderstorms to turn severe. Lows Sunday night only fall to the low 70s.

Several days next week will see days with rain, possibly thunderstorms. Highs will fall to near or below average with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY
Heat Advisory
Partly cloudy
High: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT
Muggy
Partly cloudy
Low: 74

SUNDAY
Hot again
Rain late
High: 95

SUNDAY NIGHT
Thunderstorms
Mild
Low: 72

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018