Opening Day Forecast: When storms are expected, plus near record warmth

It's Reds Opening Day!

Here's the latest on the 2 storm chances today along with just how warm it's going to get today.

The first wave of showers and storms will pass this morning, impacting the morning drive. Heavy rain and some lightning will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. By 9 a.m., rain will move out to the east and end.

WCPO Opening Day Temperatures

Temperatures warm quickly and clouds decrease. By noon, the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade begins, and the forecast will be stunning. Temperatures warm to 70 by noon with a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm quickly, heading to 81 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be coming in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 to 40 mph. In the last 30 years, the warmest Opening Day temperature for the Reds was on April 5, 2010 at 81 degrees. Not only should we reach that temperature today, if we warm 1 degree higher to 82 degrees, we would tie the record high for today's date.

Storms are likely to develop late this evening. The timing is holding steady with showers and storms moving into our northern counties by 9 p.m. but slowly dropping into the Cincinnati metro area around midnight if not a little after midnight.

WCPO Storms by 9 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 1 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms from Cincinnati and into northern Kentucky. To the north, there's a slight risk of severe storms. This includes the risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

WCPO SPC Outlook Thursday Night

As storms move in tonight, the line will slowly drop south through our area, but line of storms is expected to weaken overnight. Rain should linger through the morning drive on Friday and then taper off by noon. Friday will be much colder as highs only reach 49 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms

Warmer

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Clouds decrease

Mostly sunny, warm and windy

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Late evening storms

Rain likely overnight

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Morning showers

Mostly cloudy, cooler

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 29

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