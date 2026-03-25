Opening Day Forecast - When it will storm and when we are good to go!

Warmer air is officially moving into the Tri-State and we could be looking at record-breaking warmth for Reds Opening Day!
Wednesday will be a day where clouds increase and so do temperatures. We'll start at 41 and warm to 68 degrees today as the sky turns mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and storms will develop tonight, mainly between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. This will bring downpours at times. Temperatures cool to only 56 tonight.
After the morning showers wrap up, the sky will turn mostly sunny by midday and temperatures will rise quickly. By noon, temperatures will be at 70 degrees. By 4 p.m., when the game begins, temperatures will be in the low 80s! The record high for Thursday is 82 degrees, set back in 1907.
We should get through the ballgame with no rainfall. Clouds will start to increase as we get to sunset. A line of showers and storms will develop to the north closer to 9-11 p.m. and then this line slowly drops south into the Cincinnati metro area. This storm activity may not make it into the city until after midnight.
The line of storms could produce a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has a "slight risk" for severe storms in our very northern locations with a "marginal risk' for most.
Storms will continue overnight and weaken as we head into Friday morning. Friday brings colder air again. Highs only increase to 49 on Friday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 41
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 68
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms develop
Mostly cloudy, warmer
Low: 56
THURSDAY
Storms before 9 a.m. and storms after 9 p.m.
Mostly sunny afternoon, warm
High: 81
THURSDAY NIGHT
Severe storms possible
Rain likely, falling temps
Low: 44
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