Only isolated rain chances today, but storms return again tonight

We saw some soaking showers and storms overnight, even prompting areal flood advisories for a few locations. Radar estimates that 2-3" of rain fell in portions of northern Kentucky and into Clermont County, OH. Most of this rain should fade prior to sunrise.

Most of the daylight hours of our Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny as temperatures rise to 87 degrees. There is a 20-30% chance that we'll see a stray shower today, but most won't see rainfall. We should make it through most of the Reds game without rain but storm chances do start to tick up closer to 10 p.m.

WCPO Storms develop late Thursday

Scattered storms are likely tonight and again we are looking at the potential for heavy rainfall. The SPC has our area included in a "marginal risk" for severe weather tonight, mainly for damaging wind gusts.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for the 1st half of our Friday forecast. Temperatures on Friday will start in the low 70s and warm to 84 degrees. By Friday afternoon, the rain potential drops to 30% and we shouldn't see as much precipitation for this second half of the day. We'll have a lot of people in town as the Reds take on the Cubs at Great American Ballpark and there is a 30% chance for rain during the game. But it looks like the better chance for storms will come in again overnight.

WCPO Friday morning showers

Scattered storms continue on Saturday with highs around 83 degrees.

Sunday's rain chance is down to 30% or less. Highs will rise to 87 degrees for a little bit warmer day.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Rain fades

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight storm chance

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Storms, a few stronger storms

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Scattered morning storms

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 68

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