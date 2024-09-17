One rain chance this week but very few will see rainfall

Clouds are moving into the area this morning as a system from the East Coast slides west into our area.

The sky will be mostly cloudy for the morning drive with a low of 62 degrees. I don't anticipate much rainfall for the early morning hours. But around 9-11 a.m., we should see a few light showers arriving. A small rain chance will continue for this afternoon, but this activity will not be impressive. It never becomes widespread. When it's all said and done, very few locations will actually receive measurable rainfall today. Our high rises to 83 this afternoon.

This same system is still hanging around tomorrow, giving us a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. There's a small chance to see a shower or two in the afternoon but most locations won't see ran tomorrow.

Thursday we'll get back to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s. Friday is mostly sunny as well with a high of 88 degrees. There's a little bit of moisture in the air in the days to come, so it won't feel as "dry" as our last stretch of sunshine. But it's just barely sticky outside.

MORNING RUSH

Clouds roll in

Mild

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated, light showers

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 62

