One more warm day before rain and a big cooldown

One more warm day! We are about to see a huge shift in temperatures but for the first day of October, it's still warm outside and well above normal.

Temperatures start at 66 degrees and warm to 88 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be streaming in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Moisture will increase during the day but thankfully it won't be overwhelming when it comes to humidity. It will start to feel a little sticky this afternoon.

Clouds continue to move in tonight as the cold front gets closer to the Tri-State. Temperatures cool to 73 degrees by 6 a.m. and this will also be the warmest air we experience on Friday.

Rain is likely on Friday morning as the cold front moves through the Tri-State. Showers will move in from Indiana from 6 to 9 a.m., entering the Cincinnati metro closer to 8 a.m. A few rumbles of thunder are possible early in the morning and severe weather is not expected. Spotty showers will continue from 9 a.m. to noon with a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures start to cool but more or less hold steady around 70 degrees. Then after 2 p.m., moisture leaves the Tri-State and north winds take over, leading to falling temperatures. By 4 p.m. it will be 66 degrees, by 8 p.m. it will only be 60 degrees. The forecast will be dry for Friday night football games.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic! Saturday starts with a morning low of 52 degrees and warms to 68 under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will also be mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

A few clouds

Not as cool

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Morning rain likely

Isolated storms, falling temps

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 52

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