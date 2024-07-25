One more day of shower, storm chances before dry weather returns

A few scattered showers are not out of the question for the morning commute, but we're not looking at any widespread impacts.

We'll start out with temperatures in the upper 60s, before warming up to a high of 84. A slight chance of rain and storm chances continues throughout the day once again but any precipitation we do get will stay scattered. The best timing will be between noon and 4 p.m. A cold front will move through the Tri-State today, bringing drier conditions and a break from the humidity starting overnight tonight. The low will be in the mid-60s.

Then, dew points will drop into the 50s by tomorrow afternoon. The high temperature will stay in the mid 80s.

Saturday starts a warming trend, with a high of 88, but things will stay dry, so go ahead and make those outdoor plans for the weekend. Saturday will be the better day for anything outside, though because rain chances return on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Chance of scattered showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Slight chance of afternoon showers

Seasonal temperatures

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Humidity starts to drop

Partly cloudy

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Lower humidity

Break from the rain

High: 85

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

