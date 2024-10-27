One more day of seasonal temperatures

It is a chilly start for most of us as we head out the door. Expect temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s for a lot of the suburbs as we get the day started.

With the chilly start, we end up a tad bit cooler in the afternoon but overall it will be a nice Fall afternoon. Expect sunny skies, a light wind and temperatures to climb around 60°.

Big changes start tomorrow, though. We climb to the 70s for Monday and by the time we get to Wednesday, we will be hovering around 80!

Halloween at this point looks rainy, unfortunately. It all depends on the timing of the cold front but right now it moves in during the afternoon hours. That will change a little bit (hopefully) as we get closer to Thursday and have a better idea on the timing, but as of right now, have a plan for rainy trick-or-treating.

TODAY

Sunny

Cool

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly again

Low: 39

TOMORROW

Sunny

Warmer

High: 71

