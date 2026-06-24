One more day of low humidity, then storm chances return

We get another great forecast today!

Temperatures start around 60 degrees under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 80 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points are still on the lower side so it still doesn't feel too humid outside.

A few more clouds will roll in tonight as temperatures cool to 63 degrees. Moisture is also starting to build a bit back into our area.

WCPO Wednesday Reds Forecast

Thursday's forecast will bring back the chance for a few showers and storms. It definitely won't be a washout. There's a slight rain chance in the morning hours and then about a 30% to 40% chance for showers in the afternoon hours as well. But we'll see more dry time than anything. Highs increase to 83 degrees and humidity is rising as well.

Rain is likely to move in for Thursday night. Widespread showers and isolated storms will continue into Friday morning, potentially impacting the morning drive. Rounds of showers will continue well into midday and the afternoon timeframe. Highs increase to 80 degrees on Friday. The rain chance does look lower in the evening hours, which could work out nicely for your Friday evening plans.

WCPO Rain Friday morning

WCPO Friday afternoon showers

As it stands right now, we are not expecting severe storms on Friday, but heavy rain will be possible in our area.

Rounds of showers will continue on Saturday as well. There's a 60% to 70% chance for rain throughout the day, so consider alternatives if your plans take you outdoors.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Not too humid

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild again

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, warmer

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 65

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