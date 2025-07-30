One more day of heat and humidity

One more day. We can do this!

The uncomfortable heat and humidity will again dominate the forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to 93 degrees today with a heat index of 103 degrees. This is why our area is under a heat advisory again. The sky will be mostly sunny today. Rain chances are now down to 10% or less, so I wouldn't be overly worried about rain today.

But a cold front is headed our way, and it will not only bring showers and storms tomorrow, it also breaks down the heat and humidity!

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday, mainly between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This isn't a guarantee for rain in every town. But the kicker tomorrow is the temperature. Highs will only rise to 83 degrees. It will still be a bit humid, but those levels are falling late in the day.

By Friday morning, it's like our grueling summer hits pause. It will be cooler and refreshing! Temperatures will start at 65 Friday morning and warm to only 80 degrees. Saturday will be even cooler in the morning with a low of 61. The weekend will be mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Very humid

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 103

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight storm chance

Mostly clear

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Scattered storms midday

Not as hot

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Cooling

Low: 65

