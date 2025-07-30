One more day of heat and humidity

One more day. We can do this!
The uncomfortable heat and humidity will again dominate the forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to 93 degrees today with a heat index of 103 degrees. This is why our area is under a heat advisory again. The sky will be mostly sunny today. Rain chances are now down to 10% or less, so I wouldn't be overly worried about rain today.
But a cold front is headed our way, and it will not only bring showers and storms tomorrow, it also breaks down the heat and humidity!
Scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday, mainly between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This isn't a guarantee for rain in every town. But the kicker tomorrow is the temperature. Highs will only rise to 83 degrees. It will still be a bit humid, but those levels are falling late in the day.
By Friday morning, it's like our grueling summer hits pause. It will be cooler and refreshing! Temperatures will start at 65 Friday morning and warm to only 80 degrees. Saturday will be even cooler in the morning with a low of 61. The weekend will be mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Very humid
Low: 75
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like 103
High: 93
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Slight storm chance
Mostly clear
Low: 72
THURSDAY
Scattered storms midday
Not as hot
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Storms fade
Cooling
Low: 65
