One last warm day before temperatures drop

We're off to another warm morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s. We'll see a clear sky throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Wind gusts in the afternoon will get up to 35 mph. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the 60s again.

Monday morning starts off cloudy. After 10 a.m., showers and thunderstorms move in. There is a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Most of the Ohio and Kentucky viewing area are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather Monday. Our main impacts will be wind and hail. Monday is also the start of falling temperatures. Highs will be low 70s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night both still have a chance to see frost as lows dip into the 30s. Highs for the middle of week are below average. Looking ahead to next weekend, temperatures start to warm back up.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear

Warm

High: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds

Mild

Low: 62

MONDAY:

Late A.M rain

End in the evening

High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 45

