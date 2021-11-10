One last dry, mild day

A very active weather pattern is now underway, but today is quiet before precipitation starts and colder air takes over. By the end of the weekend, snow is possible.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We'll get back to a partly cloudy sky rather quickly with mild temperatures in the mid 60s. Enjoy this day because this forecast will not be repeated over the next 9 days.

Rain returns Thursday as a stronger cold front moves across the area. Severe weather and storms are not expected but the temperature change will be undeniable. Rain moves in after the noon hour for most locations and ends by 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday's highs still hits the mid 60s.

Friday is cooler and mostly cloudy. We'll only warm to 53. Another minor cold front passes on Friday, ushering in colder air for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be a gut check. Highs are only expected in the mid to low 40s! But Sunday is the day that is getting some early buzz due to the chance for snow. A quick moving clipper will come in that afternoon bringing a chance for snow or even rain mixed in for some. It's still several days out but we are watching it closely!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Rain likely

One last mild day

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain moves out

Cooling fast

Low: 40

==========

