Oktoberfest Weekend Forecast: When we could see rain

Oktoberfest weekend is here in Zinzinnati, and it's certainly going to be a hot one, but we also need to break down when some rain could come into the area as well.

Friday will be a sunny and hot day again. Temperatures rise to 89 this afternoon with a light north wind. Just like the last few days, it isn't too bad in the shade, but if you are out working in the sun, be prepared to sweat.

It's also time for Friday night football games and a Reds game this evening! Temperatures will be around 83 degrees at 7 p.m. and then down to 74 by 10 p.m. It's warm but dry!

WCPO Friday Night Football

Saturday's forecast will start with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid-60s. As the day continues, temperatures will once again warm to the upper 80s as the sky turns partly cloudy. If you are headed down to Oktoberfest, know it's going to be hot, but you don't have to worry about rain at all.

WCPO Saturday Oktoberfest Forecast

Sunday is the day when we can expect a few isolated showers moving into the Tri-State. But this rain is something we definitely need, so I can't really frame it as a bad thing, even with a big outdoor event. Thankfully, there are lots of tents down at Oktoberfest and the rain should be isolated, not dominating the entire day. But the potential for rain will be around during the day with a high of 88 degrees.

WCPO Isolated Showers Sunday

Next week, rain chances will be around each day, but no one day is a total washout. But we'll take it! We need precipitation badly here in the Ohio Valley!

==========