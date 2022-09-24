Watch Now
Off to a wet start this weekend

Dry afternoon
Ramsay Fulbright
Ominous clouds over Downtown Cincinnati.
clouds_over_cincy.jpg
Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 05:22:56-04

We're starting Saturday morning with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. These showers stick around for a good part of the morning. By the afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid 70s. Temperatures this weekend will be close to seasonal. Showers start to fade by the afternoon. Tonight, the lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll see a few showers Sunday morning, but most of us will stay dry. There is a better chance for scattered showers on Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. It will also be windy! Expect wind speeds 10-15 mph as a cold front moves through the area. Skies will gradually clear by the evening and overnight. Lows fall to the low 50s, so expect a much cooler night.

Next week stays dry with highs only reaching the mid 60s on a couple of days. Lows will drop below average next week with multiple days in the 40s.

SATURDAY
Morning showers
Partly to mostly cloudy
High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 61

SUNDAY
Windy
Afternoon showers
High: 74

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 53

