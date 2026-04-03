Rain and storms develop Saturday

It's mostly cloudy skies through daybreak and a lows falling to the low to mid 60s by daybreak. With my overnight low of 64, we could set a record “high” low temperature. Check it out below as we already set one on Friday morning.

For Saturday, the forecast stays in the warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front. But, I think the conditions should remain mostly dry through the morning and early afternoon before chances for showers and thunderstorms increase late in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be near 80 degrees and we’ll see southwest wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

We do have a “Slight Risk” of severe weather and damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, with some threat for large hail and a small tornado risk if shear and instability overlap better late in the day, Saturday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm continue and a low around 45,

By Easter Sunday, the front is east and high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies and a much cooler highs only in the mid 50s with breezy winds to 20-25 mph. A heads up about next week...morning lows could be near freezing on Tuesday & Wednesday morning. Better cover those plants.

OVERNIGHT

Mild and mostly cloudy

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly/partly cloudy early & dry

Showers and storms develop by the afternoon

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Low: 45

EASTER SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

& Cooler

High: 55

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