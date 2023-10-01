October starting off warm

Waking up this morning it's calm and dry as we see mostly clear skies and temperatures into the high 50s and low 60s. Winds from the northeast will be light, which could lead to some areas of patchy fog but similar to yesterday, won't stick around long.

Today is the start of October but it certainly isn't going to feel like it. It will be another warm day with our high temperature likely climbing into the low to mid 80s. Expect plenty of that sunshine once again and a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The first half of the week will stay dry and warm. Temperatures each day will be into the mid 80s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average. The warmth will carry into Thursday as well, but that is when we will see a change in the pattern. A cold front late Thursday into Friday will bring the potential for some rain as we get into Friday and then there will be a big drop in temperatures with highs only into the 60s!!

THIS MORNING

Mostly Clear

Patchy fog

Low: 59

TODAY

Sunshine

Very warm

High: 82

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying warm

Low: 59

MONDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 84

