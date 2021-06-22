NWS confirms three tornadoes from Friday night's severe storms

Friday night's storms brought damage and flooding rain to the Tri-State. But the storms also yielded three confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado #1: Butler County

Jennifer Ketchmark EF1 tornado in Bulter County on June 18th.

The first tornado confirmed from Friday's severe weather was an EF1 that touched down in Montgomery County and moved into northern Butler County. It was on the ground around 8:38 p.m. for 2.8 miles. Wind speeds are estimated to have reached 90-95 mph.

Detailed information about the damage observed by the NWS can be found HERE.

Tornado #2: Ripley County

Jennifer Ketchmark EF1 tornado from June 18, 2021 in Ripley County, Indiana.

Ripley County had the longest-track tornado on Friday evening. The EF1 tornado was on the ground for 6.2 miles from 8:51 to 8:57 p.m. Winds were estimated at 110 mph with this tornado that moved through Milan, Indiana.

The NWS has a detailed report on what damage they saw on the 6.2 mile path and that information can be found HERE.

Tornado #3: Dearborn County

Jennifer Ketchmark EF1 tornado confirmed from June 18, 2021 in Dearborn County, Indiana

The Dearborn County tornado was from the same storm cell that produced the tornado a few minutes earlier in Ripley County. This was very brief, only on the ground for 1 minute. This tornado touched down near Longbranch Road. This tornado lasted from 9:01 to 9:02 p.m.

Here's more detail from the NWS regarding the path of the tornado:

"The most significant damage occurred at two residences on Longbranch Road. Nearly half of the metal roof of one residence was lifted and thrown in multiple directions, with insulation splattered on the residence and even onto parked vehicles. Trees on both properties were knocked down or blown over in multiple directions and the tree damage exhibited a very convergent pattern. The tornado is believed to have lifted in another wooded area to the southeast of Longbranch Road, as no other damage was seen on any roads to the southeast."