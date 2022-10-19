November-like air for yet another day

We are in for another cool day here across the Tri-State but at least we'll see more sunshine this afternoon!
Tuesday's high only hit 44 degrees and this tied with 1989 and 1896 as the coolest highs for the 18th of October on record. Thankfully, we will not repeat this type of chill today. Temperatures start in the mid 30s and warm to 51 degrees. It's still well below average for this time of year as highs should be closer to the mid 60s. The sky will also bring some improvements today. We'll start with a mostly cloudy sky but we'll get back to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Without clouds around this evening, we are setting the stage for a cold night. We'll drop to 28 degrees, giving the Tri-State a hard freeze. The NWS has issued for FREEZE WATCH for tonight.
Temperatures will start to rebound on Thursday but improvements in temperatures really escalate this weekend. We'll warm to 57 Thursday, 68 Friday and then into the mid-70s this weekend.
There isn't much rain to talk about for several days in a row. The next best chance shows up Tuesday night and Wednesday next week.
MORNNG RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY
Clouds decrease
Becoming mostly sunny
High: 51
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Hard freeze
Low: 28
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 57
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 38
