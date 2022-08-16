Not too hot, not too humid, where's August?

The forecast is going to be relatively quiet again today but there are a few little things you should know about, including the potential for rain again.

The morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 62. It's refreshing as you step out the door this morning. We'll warm to 72 by the noon hour and then up to a high of 79 today. You'll notice that a few more clouds come in this afternoon, especially to the east. The northeast wind is bringing in this deck of clouds and it could also result in an isolated rain chance. But this is a 10% or less chance. Most of us will not see rain today.

But for a mid August day, this is not our "normal" outlook. Normally temperatures average out in the mid 80s with much higher levels of humidity. This type of weather is more or less absent for much of the week and portions of next week too!

Temperatures cool to 61 tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and just about perfect! Our high highs 80 with low levels of humidity.

Thursday is partly cloudy and dry with a high of 81 and Friday warms to 84 with another dry forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

A bit cooler

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild, slight rain chance

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High :80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

