Not as windy and much colder end to the week

The howling winds of Thursday have finally started to subside but it's not like the wind has completely stopped. It will still be breezy as we walk out the door this morning with a cloudy sky and lows around 39 degrees.
Temperatures will have a very hard time rising today as a colder airmass settles into the Ohio Valley. We'll only warm to 44 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Granted, this is seasonal for February.
We'll have a relatively normal forecast on Saturday for February standards. We'll start at 26 and warm to 42. Winds will be light from the northeast and the sky will be mostly sunny.
Sunday will also be chilly to start with a low of 27 but temperatures will rise a bit more during the day, up to 50 for a high. The sky will be partly cloudy and it's another rain-free forecast.
Spring-like conditions will jump right back into the forecast for next week. We'll see highs in the mid 50s for several days, if not above the 60 degree mark on Wednesday! The best chances for rain next week currently look like late Tuesday and then during the day on Thursday.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 39
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 44
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 26
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 42
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 27
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 50
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports