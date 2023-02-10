Not as windy and much colder end to the week

The howling winds of Thursday have finally started to subside but it's not like the wind has completely stopped. It will still be breezy as we walk out the door this morning with a cloudy sky and lows around 39 degrees.

Temperatures will have a very hard time rising today as a colder airmass settles into the Ohio Valley. We'll only warm to 44 this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Granted, this is seasonal for February.

We'll have a relatively normal forecast on Saturday for February standards. We'll start at 26 and warm to 42. Winds will be light from the northeast and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will also be chilly to start with a low of 27 but temperatures will rise a bit more during the day, up to 50 for a high. The sky will be partly cloudy and it's another rain-free forecast.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend forecast



Spring-like conditions will jump right back into the forecast for next week. We'll see highs in the mid 50s for several days, if not above the 60 degree mark on Wednesday! The best chances for rain next week currently look like late Tuesday and then during the day on Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 50

