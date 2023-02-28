Not as warm or a windy today

It's a simpler Tuesday forecast with no rain to worry about or high winds to impact the forecast.
Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 55 to 57 this afternoon. We'll see a lot of morning cloud cover but this deck of clouds will erode a bit, giving us a partly cloudy sky this afternoon.
Another cold front will move in on Wednesday but it doesn't arrive until the evening hours. So during the day, the sky will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. Spotty showers develop after 7 p.m. and are only a possibility for a few hours before fading. This boundary will cool down temperatures.
We'll be back to highs in the upper 50s on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky.
Then Thursday night into Friday morning our next area of low pressure starts to influence the Tri-State and this system is more potent when you look at moisture. We should see rounds of showers going into Friday morning and another round early Friday afternoon. Both rounds of precipitation could bring heavy precipitation. Weather models are already showing 1.5" to 2.0" of rain. We could also get some rumbles of thunder with this system. And to add onto all of this, expect it to be a windy day with sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph, gusting higher than that during the day.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 44
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly sunny
High: 57
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Above average
Low: 44
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy & warm
Evening showers
High: 72
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers fade
Mostly cloudy
Low: 44
