Not as humid and sunny

Who's ready for some sunshine?

We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 60s, which is something we haven't done in 18 days. Humidity has lingered for several weeks, keeping the nighttime hours warm and muggy. But not this morning, so take advantage of it while you can!

The sky will be sunny today thanks to the influence of high pressure off the East Coast. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. Since dew points are lower, there really isn't a heat index to consider today.

Tonight, we'll cool to the mid 60s again.

Heat starts to build in earnest on Wednesday. Highs will increase to the 90-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Humidity is slowly rising. Thursday is partly cloudy with a high of 92, again with rising humidity. The "air you wear" will be back on Friday, with spotty storm chances.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Not as humid

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant again

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 71

