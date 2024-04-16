Not as hot and more storms pop later today

We set a record high on Monday of 85 degrees!

We won't see temperatures quite a warm today but they'll still be in a range of being considered warm. Highs will end up in the upper 70s today.

We'll also see some rain chances today but it's going to be quite isolated again. As a warm front lifts to the north this afternoon, isolated storms will fire up north of the boundary, mainly in Ohio between 2 to 6 p.m. There's a low end threat for severe weather as this happens. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.

WCPO Tuesday Warm Front



Rain will spread across the area for all of us tonight with a few rumbles of thunder. We shouldn't see severe weather tonight but it's something we'll have to watch as a stronger system to our west weakens as it arrives locally.

WCPO Overnight rain



Wednesday morning starts with rain, wrapping up by 7 a.m. for most locations. We'll then be dry for several hours and warm to the mid 70s. As a cold front gets closer in the afternoon, new storm activity will begin, some of these storms turning severe. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. This begins around 2 p.m. and will continues into the early evening.

The SPC has a slight risk for severe weather for a large portion of our viewing area but this has actually scaled back from prior forecast. Why? There is some concern as to how much the atmosphere can regain energy before the early afternoon storms return. If the morning activity is overly stormy, it could leave us too stable to get severe storms. It all depends on the storm activity that passes tonight while many of you are sleeping.

WCPO Severe risk Wednesday



WCPO Wednesday storms



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Early morning rain, break in rain through midday

Afternoon storms develop, some severe

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Cooling down

Low: 51

