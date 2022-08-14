Not a washout but expect rain with unseasonable temps

A few isolated showers can be expected this morning. Temperatures are starting in the 60s. Isolated showers continue for much of the morning and even into the afternoon. None of this is expected to be severe, but there could be a couple of rumbles of thunder. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few lingering showers are possible tonight with lows in the 60s.
A few leftover showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. This chance is on the lower side. A partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s is expected.
The rest of the week stays on the fairly quiet side with temperatures remaining in the 80s. There is the possibility to see a midweek warm-up to near average temperatures.
SUNDAY
Isolated showers
Below average
High: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT
Lingering showers
Seasonal
Low: 66
MONDAY
Slight chance
Partly sunny
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 62
